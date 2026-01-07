New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: key details on engines, design and debut expected in 2026

The year that has just begun will mark a transitional yet crucial phase for Alfa Romeo. The Biscione brand will finally provide substantial details about the new Stelvio and the other models planned for the coming years, from the next-generation Giulia to the successor to the Tonale. As for the second-generation SUV, 2026 should resolve several open questions regarding technical specifications, final design, and launch timing.

One of the most anticipated topics concerns the internal combustion engines that will complement the electric versions. Persistent rumors point to an upgraded 2.0-liter Hurricane four-cylinder producing up to 328 horsepower, while other sources suggest Alfa Romeo could adopt Maserati’s Nettuno V6. However, surprises remain possible, given the strategic importance of the model for the brand’s future. Most likely, official confirmation of the powertrain lineup will emerge within the first half of the year or shortly thereafter.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: 2026 will reveal the secrets of the second generation

So far, the new Stelvio has appeared only through renders, teasers, and leaked images whose authenticity remains impossible to verify. During 2026, Alfa Romeo is highly likely to unveil at least part of the real design. This reveal should clarify how closely the production model will follow the patent images that surfaced last year. Minor changes seem inevitable due to the inclusion of combustion engines. At the same time, persistent reports mention further revisions requested by new management, which reportedly did not fully endorse the previous project. By contrast, an early debut at the Brussels Motor Show 2026, which opens in the coming days, appears unlikely despite earlier speculation.

The company should also clarify the launch timeline during the year. Initially scheduled for mid-2025, Alfa Romeo postponed the SUV indefinitely after Stellantis revised its strategy to reintroduce combustion engines into the lineup. At present, the most likely scenario points to an official presentation in 2027. Alfa Romeo could nevertheless release the first uncamouflaged images by the end of 2026. Full-scale production is unlikely to begin before early 2028, given the technical time required to finalize such a complex project.

Alfa Romeo considers the new Stelvio essential to its future growth, as the brand aims to establish itself as a global premium marque within Stellantis. The SUV will become the new flagship after Alfa Romeo abandoned plans to return to the E-segment, as CEO Santo Ficili confirmed in recent months. As a result, the new Stelvio will stand as the largest model in the lineup, stretching beyond 4.8 meters in length and tasked with representing the Biscione’s technical and stylistic excellence worldwide. The coming months should bring further details about a model destined to remain at the center of attention in the automotive world.