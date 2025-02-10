New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: June 24, 2025 remains the most likely date for debut

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio represents a crucial car for Alfa Romeo’s global growth and relaunch. This SUV is set to become one of the pillars of the brand’s strategy, aiming to conquer new markets and strengthen its presence in the premium SUV segment.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, initially scheduled for an April unveiling, looks set to make its debut on June 24, 2025. This is speculation as the latter date would not be coincidental. In fact, June 24 is the anniversary of the founding of Alfa Romeo, which will celebrate 115 years of history in 2025.

For such a special occasion, a grand presentation is to be expected, perhaps with a dedicated event and the unveiling of a special version of the Stelvio, such as the Quadrifoglio. This version, with its powerful engine and sporty performance, would be the perfect homage to Alfa Romeo’s heritage. However, it is important to note that the full range of the new Stelvio will not be unveiled on this occasion. Most likely, Alfa Romeo will unveil the other versions, with different engines and equipment, at a later date, perhaps in the fall.

The debut of the new Stelvio is a highly anticipated event for car enthusiasts and Alfisti in particular. The Stelvio is an iconic model for the brand, an SUV that has managed to combine elegance, sportiness and performance. The new generation promises to be even more innovative and technological, with a revamped design and state-of-the-art engines.

However, it is important to note that the full range of the Stelvio will not be unveiled on this occasion. Alfa Romeo has chosen a gradual launch strategy, with the initial unveiling of a special version, probably the Quadrifoglio, to celebrate the brand’s anniversary. The other versions of the Stelvio, including the hybrid, will be presented later, probably in the fall, when orders for the electric version open. The hybrid version is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in early 2026. At the moment, it is not yet clear whether the hybrid version will be available in a single configuration or whether it will offer different trim and engine options.

The new Stelvio represents a breakthrough for Alfa Romeo, being the brand’s first vehicle to use Stellantis’ STLA Large platform in Europe. This cutting-edge platform will allow the SUV to take a quantum leap forward both aesthetically and technically. The top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio version, which is expected to be the first to be unveiled, will be equipped with an electric motor capable of delivering more than 900 horsepower. It thus promises to be an SUV with outstanding performance, capable of competing with the sportiest models in its class.