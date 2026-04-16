New Alfa Romeo Stelvio is shaping up as one of the first major launches of the Filosa era

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is shaping up to become one of the first models through which observers will be able to read, with some clarity, the industrial direction Antonio Filosa is giving to Stellantis. Filosa took over as CEO in mid-2025 and is now reworking a significant part of the product plan he inherited from the previous leadership. Even so, the normal development timing of the auto industry makes it unrealistic to expect vehicles fully designed under the new management before late 2027 or early 2028. That is exactly why the Biscione SUV is taking on such an important role in the group’s upcoming launch calendar.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio may reflect the first major shift of the Filosa era

The new Stelvio project appears to have gone through one of the most significant revisions seen inside the group in recent years, with a strategic repositioning that seems to have arrived right as leadership changed. During the initial development phase under Tavares, Alfa Romeo reportedly aimed the model toward a fully electric configuration. Once Filosa arrived, however, the project appears to have shifted toward a broader engine lineup and a less rigid commitment to a single propulsion technology.

According to the most persistent reports, Alfa Romeo may build the range around a central 2.0-liter full-hybrid HEV powertrain, while reserving more traditional solutions for the highest-performance versions, especially the Quadrifoglio. The rethink may also involve the technical architecture. Instead of the STLA Large platform originally expected in the first development plans, Alfa Romeo may now return to an evolved version of the Giorgio platform. That move would help the company shorten industrialization time and preserve part of the dynamic foundation that defined the current generation.

The styling side remains less clear for now. In fact, this is the area where reports look least solid. Some suggest a larger SUV than the current Stelvio, with design cues that could move it closer to the language introduced by the Junior and echoed in the latest Tonale update. Even so, the final design direction still does not emerge clearly from the information available today.

A partly different path seems to be taking shape for the future Giulia, which may arrive only a few months after the Stelvio. In that case, the biggest transformation could involve the body style itself. Alfa Romeo may move away from the traditional three-box sedan format and adopt a fastback layout instead, a styling decision aimed at matching current preferences in the European premium segment and giving the car a clearer distinction from its German rivals.

The evolution of these two projects could mean far more than a simple Alfa Romeo lineup renewal. It could also show how Stellantis’ new leadership plans to balance electrification with the continued use of traditional powertrains in selected segments, especially within brands that rely heavily on a strong identity. The group should define the next development steps more clearly during the industrial plan presentation scheduled for May 21.