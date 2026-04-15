Is the new Alfa Romeo Giulia becoming an electrified fastback?

The future Alfa Romeo Giulia should not arrive before the second half of 2028, a timeline that has stretched beyond earlier expectations and still leaves several questions open about the car’s overall direction. Stellantis’ Investor Day on May 21 could offer the first official clues about the sedan’s future at a moment when the brand’s new leadership under Santo Ficili may have at least partly revised the plans inherited from the previous phase.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia may move toward a fastback future

The most debated issue surrounding the next Giulia is not really the timing, but the design and conceptual direction Alfa Romeo wants to follow. For months, reports have pointed to a model that could look very different from the current one, with a body style that may move away from the classic three-box sedan layout and shift toward a fastback or liftback shape with a sleeker profile and a shorter rear end. Without official teasers, spy shots, or direct confirmation from the group, no one can go beyond speculation, but the persistence of these rumors suggests that Alfa Romeo is at least seriously considering a format change.

That kind of solution would make sense from an industrial point of view. Today, the market tends to reward body styles with a more versatile image, cars that can combine sportiness and practicality at a time when electrification and aerodynamic needs are pushing designers toward less conventional proportions. At the same time, however, many enthusiasts still see the current Giulia as one of the last European sports sedans precisely because it balances classic proportions, sharp driving dynamics, and strong character. If Alfa Romeo moves too far away from that identity, it could risk losing part of the audience that still treats the Giulia as a benchmark in the segment.

Alfa Romeo’s challenge will be to find the right balance between the commercial demands of a product that needs to work on broader volumes than the outgoing model and the consistency of a brand identity built on sportiness, elegance, and driver involvement. A more modern Giulia, and perhaps one closer to the fastback concept, could make sense in the market as long as the final result keeps the traits that make an Alfa Romeo immediately distinct from its German rivals in the segment. May 21 could become the first real chance to understand which direction the project is taking.