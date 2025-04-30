New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: hybrid, electric, and V6 engines to suit every driver

There’s less and less time until the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, expected in the coming months. It’s likely that the first official details will be revealed on June 24, on the occasion of the brand’s 115th anniversary. After the first spy photos from last month and the patent images recently released, the engine range still remains to be precisely defined.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here are the engines it could feature

The second generation of the SUV will offer both electric and hybrid versions. A EREV variant with range extender should be added to these, capable of guaranteeing a range of up to 1,100 km combining a single electric charge and a full tank of fuel. The presence of the 4-cylinder 2.0-liter GME gasoline engine with 280 horsepower is also almost certain. The MHEV hybrid variant will also allow maintaining more accessible prices and reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.

The 2.9-liter V6 with 520 horsepower intended for the Quadrifoglio version shouldn’t be missing either, which according to the latest rumors, will neither be electric nor reach the 1,000 HP of power as initially hypothesized. This was confirmed by Cristiano Fiorio, Alfa Romeo’s marketing manager, in a recent interview. It still remains to be clarified what the power of the electric version will be, which, as with the Junior, could also offer a high-performance Veloce variant.

We remind you that its debut has been postponed to 2026. The first official details should arrive in June, but for the official presentation, we will have to wait until the end of the year. The arrival in dealerships is expected for mid-2026, when the debut of the second generation of Giulia should take place. We just have to wait for confirmations about the SUV’s engine range.