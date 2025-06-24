New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s what it could look like based on the patent designs

The new generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio was initially expected this year, but the launch has been officially postponed to a date yet to be determined. This was confirmed by the brand’s CEO, who specified that Antonio Filosa, Stellantis‘ new number one, will establish the new roadmap. However, according to the latest rumors, the debut should take place in autumn 2027.

The delay would be linked to a project revision, particularly the introduction of internal combustion engines, initially excluded. Under the previous management of Carlos Tavares, in fact, the new Stelvio and Giulia were planned only in 100% electric versions. However, the slowdown in the electric transition has pushed the brand to revise its strategies, avoiding too radical a change for the Biscione’s traditional clientele.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: will this be the new generation?

While waiting for official details on the new generation SUV, renders continue to circulate online that try to imagine the model’s final appearance. Among these, the one created by digital creator Nikita Chuicko comes very close to the patents filed by Stellantis in recent months.

In the render, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio adopts two-level light clusters: the upper part integrates daytime running lights and turn indicators, while the main clusters are inserted directly into the bumper, accompanied by glossy black decorative elements. An absolute novelty for the brand, the retractable door handles, while the roof and rear pillars feature a contrasting finish compared to the body color. At the rear, LED strips with a “diamond” design stand out, covering the entire width of the vehicle.

The new model will be based on the STLA Large modular platform and will be available with hybrid engines, including a plug-in variant, still under confirmation. On the electric front, a complete range is planned that will also include an EREV version with range extender, capable of achieving a total range of about 1,200 km by combining electric charging and fuel tank refill.

Finally, there will be no shortage of the sporty Quadrifoglio, which contrary to initial plans will not be exclusively electric, but will offer a more articulated proposal to also satisfy enthusiasts of traditional engines.