2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: everything we know about the next-gen electric SUV

The 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will join the Alfa Romeo lineup next year, following the debut of the Alfa Romeo Milano SUV. The second generation Stelvio will debut in the second half of next year, as confirmed by the brand’s CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato.

Here’s everything we know about the 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be one of the premium cars that the Stellantis group will continue to produce in Italy. The second generation of the D-segment SUV will also be produced at the Cassino plant together with the new generation of Giulia, the Maserati Grecale and the possible heir to the Maserati Levante.

The new generation of Stelvio will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform. The 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be the first car of the Group to be produced in Europe with this platform. At the moment, it is planned that the model will be only and exclusively electric. A hybrid version is also speculated, considering that the STLA Large platform is highly versatile. However, there appear to be no changes to Alfa Romeo’s plans at the moment.

The design of the 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be the second model created by designer Alejandro Mesonero Romanos and his team after the Alfa Romeo Milano. Its appearance should be even more dynamic than the current model. The brand’s designers will try to give even more personality to the D-segment SUV and, of course, there will also be a technological update compared to the current model. As for the interiors, more luxurious and quality materials will be used.

The grille, logo and headlights will be radically changed compared to the current model, which will probably be closer to that of the Alfa Romeo Milano. We won’t have to wait long to see the camouflaged prototype engaged in the first tests, which will in all probability start a few months after the debut of the Alfa Romeo Milano.