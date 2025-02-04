New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: everything you need to know about the next generation

The 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio represents the next major innovation in the Biscione’s lineup. Its debut is expected in the coming months, with rumors indicating June as the likely date for the official presentation and sales beginning in autumn, pending official confirmation from the automaker.

Here’s what we know so far about the 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio that will debut in a few months

The new SUV, of which some recent renders are circulating, is anticipated to be a crucial model for the brand’s future, which aims to establish itself as a global premium brand within the Stellantis group. Production will take place at the Cassino facility in Italy, alongside the new Giulia, distinguishing itself as Stellantis’ first European vehicle based on the STLA Large platform.

While the final design remains largely under wraps, some distinctive elements have already emerged. The brand’s Christmas video revealed a characteristic triangular V-shaped light signature for the rear, while other previews suggest a thorough renewal of the body lines. The rear will feature a V-shaped coast-to-coast lighting, enhanced by oblique elements converging at the center above the license plate. The dimensions are expected to increase by about 10 cm in length, a consequence of adopting the new platform.

The front will undergo a complete redesign, characterized by a diamond-shaped shield grille, the repositioned logo on the upper part of the hood, and the “trilobo” reinterpreted in the LED daytime running lights. The engine range will prioritize electric powertrains, with power outputs ranging from 240 to 1,000 HP for the electric Quadrifoglio version. The batteries, ranging from 85 to 118 kWh, promise a range of up to 800 km and rapid charging in less than 30 minutes thanks to 800-volt technology. However, gasoline versions are not ruled out, depending on the evolution of electric vehicle demand.

As for prices, a significant increase compared to the current model is expected: the gasoline version should start from approximately $65,000, while the electric version could exceed $76,000, justified by the implementation of advanced technologies and innovative solutions.