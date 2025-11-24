New Alfa Romeo Giulia: even at a higher price, a version like this is absolutely essential

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is one of the brand’s most anticipated upcoming models. The car has been officially confirmed by brand chief Santo Ficili and Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, although it won’t arrive before 2027. The current generation will remain in production until the end of 2027, which is why the debut of the next Giulia has been pushed back compared to the original plan.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia 2027: what to expect from the next-generation

Expectations are growing not only among Alfa enthusiasts but also among those who follow the brand’s evolution with interest. Available information is still fragmented, yet a few elements now seem clear. The new Giulia will be built on the STLA Large platform, will be slightly bigger than the current model and will adopt a different styling approach. It will no longer be a traditional three-box sedan but rather a fastback with a coupé-like profile, designed to blend sportiness with aerodynamic efficiency. The Alfa Romeo identity will remain central, even if the mandatory front-center license plate will slightly alter the look of the nose.

On the technical front, both electric and hybrid versions are expected. The original idea of going all-electric has been set aside, and the lineup will instead include mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. Persistent rumours mention the possible use of Maserati’s Nettuno V6 or the new 2.0-litre Hurricane turbo, although no official confirmation has been given. Pure combustion engines, however, appear very unlikely.

The brand’s sporting heritage will not be overlooked. The new Giulia will feature a Quadrifoglio version which, according to early speculation, was meant to be fully electric with around 1,000 horsepower. More recent leaks suggest the possibility of a high-performance hybrid unit, perhaps based on the Nettuno engine. These details are still unconfirmed, and it will likely take until 2026 before final specifications are revealed.

Among enthusiasts, there is also hope for a future Giulia GTA, strictly as a limited-series model like the previous one. Its potential return would reinforce Alfa Romeo’s purest sporting DNA. Whatever the final form of the project, Alfa Romeo knows it cannot afford any missteps. The new Giulia must be the model that credibly supports the brand’s premium ambitions and strengthens its presence in global markets.