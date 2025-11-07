Alfa Romeo: Hybrid Nettuno V6 engine rumored for future models

The future of Alfa Romeo and Maserati is entering a major phase of redefinition, guided by recent statements from Jean-Philippe Imparato, Maserati’s new CEO, and Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo. The two executives outlined a shared path based on technical continuity, product evolution, and a more pragmatic approach to electrification, in line with Stellantis’ renewed vision for its premium brands.

Alfa Romeo and Maserati: a new strategic phase with electrification, platforms, and hybrid engines

One of the key elements is the Giorgio platform, the architecture that shaped Alfa Romeo’s dynamic identity and still serves as a strategic foundation for both brands. Ficili confirmed that Maserati will continue to use it, calling it “the best platform in the D-segment and above,” while Imparato described it as “superb,” highlighting its enduring technical excellence.

For Alfa Romeo, the Giorgio base will remain in operation at least until 2027, when the Giulia and Stelvio will end their production cycles. Maserati, meanwhile, will continue to rely on it for models like the Grecale for several more years, supported by ongoing updates and technological improvements.

Regarding the transition to electric, Ficili acknowledged a slowdown compared to the brands’ initial ambitions. Market forecasts, he explained, have not materialized as expected, and Stellantis is recalibrating its strategy while maintaining a long-term vision centered on sustainability. “Our goal remains to meet customer needs,” Ficili said, emphasizing a more flexible, demand-driven approach rather than one dictated solely by industrial planning.

On the technical front, the most interesting developments concern powertrains. Imparato confirmed that Maserati is currently evaluating a hybrid version of the Nettuno V6 engine, the brand’s signature power unit. “It could become a concrete objective if market demand supports it,” Ficili added. Imparato was even more explicit: “The hybrid V6 is a project we must decide on and invest in over the coming months.”

Such an evolution could pave the way for future hybrid versions of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, although no official confirmation has been given yet. The final decision, Imparato clarified, will rest with Antonio Filosa, Stellantis’ CEO, who will define the industrial direction for both marques.

Finally, Imparato hinted at the possibility of expanding into the C-segment for Alfa Romeo, a sign that the brand may broaden its lineup in the coming years. For now, however, the focus remains firmly on the Giorgio platform and on consolidating the models already in production, as both iconic Italian brands prepare for their next technical and strategic evolution within Stellantis.