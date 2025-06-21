New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: debut announcement getting closer

The launch of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will face delays compared to the initially planned timeline. The brand’s former CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, had indicated spring 2025 as a possible window for the debut of the second generation SUV. Subsequently, summer of the same year was hypothesized, but recent developments have further postponed the roadmap.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: delayed debut, waiting for official announcement

The main cause of the postponement seems linked to the implementation of combustion engines in the range, which will join the electric versions initially planned. The delays were confirmed by Alfa Romeo CEO, Santo Ficili.

All eyes are now focused on the new Stellantis CEO, Antonio Filosa, who will officially take office on June 23. According to rumors, it will be he who announces the group’s new industrial plan in the coming months, which will also include updated timelines for the launch of the Stelvio and other key models of the brand, starting with the future Giulia.

It is therefore plausible that more precise indications on Alfa Romeo’s new roadmap will arrive during the summer. However, some voices speak of a possible delay of the Stelvio’s debut even to autumn 2027, while the new Giulia might not see the light before 2028. A scenario that, at the moment, remains only hypothetical.

The new Stelvio will be produced at the Cassino plant on the STLA Large platform, and compared to the current model will have slightly larger dimensions. Contrary to what was originally planned, the range will include both electric powertrains and internal combustion variants, confirming Alfa Romeo’s intention to maintain a certain flexibility in the offering. Official updates are expected in the coming months that can definitively clarify the timing and launch strategies of the new Biscione SUV.