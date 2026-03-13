Alfa Romeo’s global growth may depend on the new Stelvio

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will arrive in 2028 with a role that goes far beyond that of a simple next generation. After CEO Santo Ficili confirmed last year that Alfa Romeo would not return to the E-segment, the D-segment SUV will become, together with the future Giulia, the flagship model of the brand’s lineup. As a result, expectations will inevitably focus on it as observers try to understand which direction Alfa Romeo will take in the coming years.

The project has already changed significantly compared with the original plans. The debut was initially scheduled for 2025, and the vehicle was supposed to become the first fully electric Alfa Romeo in history, with no room for internal combustion engines. The postponement to 2028 clearly shows how priorities have shifted, and it is possible that alongside the technical strategy, part of the design approach has also been reconsidered.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2028 will play a key role in the brand’s future

One of the key unresolved questions concerns the platform, as there is still no definitive confirmation that the Stelvio will use STLA Large, which initially seemed like the natural base for the project. Current speculation ranges from keeping this architecture with modifications to a possible return of the Giorgio Evo platform. Other scenarios cannot be ruled out, and the situation may become clearer in the coming months as more details emerge about the industrial plan and launch timeline.

Another strategic issue carries as much weight as the technical decisions: whether Stellantis still intends to position Alfa Romeo as its global premium brand or whether the new strategy under Antonio Filosa will focus primarily on the European market. The answer to this question will directly influence the type of product the new Stelvio becomes and the level of investment it receives.

From a product standpoint, expectations point toward a sculpted and aerodynamic SUV capable of delivering strong performance while maintaining the driving pleasure that remains one of the brand’s defining traits. The future Quadrifoglio version should sit at the top of the segment in terms of performance, although the engine lineup remains highly confidential, as much will depend on the final platform choice and the technical direction of the project.

The decisions made for the Stelvio will likely influence the rest of Alfa Romeo’s future lineup as well, starting with the next Giulia and the successor to the Tonale, which according to rumors could be produced in Melfi. May 21, when Antonio Filosa presents Stellantis’ new strategic plan, may be the moment when several of these questions finally receive clear answers.