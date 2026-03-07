Alfa Romeo preparing a 700 HP Giulia Quadrifoglio with six-figure price

The next Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio should debut in 2028 alongside the rest of the second generation of the sedan. However, some reports suggest the high-performance variant could arrive first. Official details remain limited, but the most credible rumors point to a model producing more than 700 horsepower, which would make it the most powerful road-going Alfa Romeo ever built.

Next Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio could deliver over 700 HP

Alfa Romeo’s decision to bring combustion engines back into its future lineup makes a fully electric Quadrifoglio unlikely. Early development plans once considered an all-electric version when the project focused entirely on electrification. Today, the most realistic scenario involves a combustion engine paired with hybrid technology. This approach would preserve the performance character of the model while meeting increasingly strict emissions regulations. Some reports even mention a possible evolution of the Nettuno V6, though Alfa Romeo has not confirmed that possibility.

The new Giulia will most likely use the STLA Large platform, although recent rumors have raised the possibility that Alfa Romeo could update the current Giorgio architecture to support the next generation. The company has not confirmed either option. More clarity may arrive on May 21, when Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa will present the group’s new strategic plan. At a later stage, Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili may provide more details about the technical direction chosen for the future Giulia.

Designers will likely give the next Giulia a more aggressive and aerodynamic look than the current generation. Pricing should reflect its positioning as well. If Alfa Romeo keeps the price structure close to today’s Quadrifoglio, the new model will likely start above $100,000 in the United States.

Alfa Romeo could also introduce a future GTA version above the Quadrifoglio. In that case, the brand would probably build it in very limited numbers and position it as an even more exclusive flagship within the lineup. Alfa Romeo already used this strategy with the outgoing Giulia GTA, and the company may repeat it if demand and market positioning support such a move.