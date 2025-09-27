New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia face yet another surprise turn

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia are set to be the brand’s next major launches. Originally, the SUV was scheduled to debut in mid-2025 and the sedan in mid-2026. However, the timeline has shifted: as confirmed by Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili, both models have been delayed to a date yet to be determined.

Alfa Romeo Giulia may debut before Stelvio amid delays

According to the latest reports, it will be difficult to see the new generations before 2027. The postponement is tied to the need to introduce combustion engine variants, which were initially excluded from a project planned to be fully electric. Some of the more pessimistic insiders even suggest that production at the Cassino plant may not begin before mid-2028.

In recent weeks, however, a rumor has emerged that could upend the plans previously taken for granted. Contrary to what was expected just a few months ago, it now seems the new Giulia may debut first, followed later by the Stelvio. It remains unclear what prompted this change of course, but whispers grew louder at the end of September, reinforcing speculation that had already circulated earlier in the summer. For now, these remain rumors, and official confirmation is still needed.

Definitive clarity should come soon with the presentation of Alfa Romeo’s new industrial plan. The document will outline not only the programs for Stelvio and Giulia but also other key upcoming launches. Among them are an E-segment SUV, a possible successor to the Tonale, and even a brand-new crossover measuring about 4.3 meters, intended to slot between the Junior and Tonale in the lineup.