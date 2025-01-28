New Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2026: unveiled first camouflaged mules as a Jeep

Recent sightings, which were captured by well-known spy photographer Walter Vayr, have made public prototypes of the second-generation Stelvio camouflaged as a Jeep Grand Cherokee L. These images, captured in the city of Modena, confirm Alfa Romeo’s commitment to the development of a new luxury SUV. The choice to hide the new model under the body of a Jeep was not made casually. In fact, the next-generation Stelvio will be slightly larger, and this solution allows engineers to refine the dynamic features without revealing the final design. Production of the new Stelvio, along with that of the next-generation Giulia, is scheduled to take place at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy.

Alfa Romeo’s popular SUV gets a makeover

Alfa Romeo is completely renewing its consumer offering for the Stelvio. The popular Italian SUV is definitely moving toward an electrified future, with the introduction of exclusively battery-powered models and hybrid variants. Although there is currently no official confirmation, there is speculation that some versions with internal combustion engines may continue to be produced to meet the needs of specific markets.

One of the novelties that is generating the most anticipation is the electric Stelvio Quadrifoglio, a true zero-emission supercar. This high-performance version, according to rumors, is expected to take advantage of the same advanced 800-volt technology and powerful powertrain as the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee, both based on the STLA Large platform. This choice could ensure high-level performance and a remarkable driving range. An interesting detail concerns the presence of “No Towing” stickers on all these new models, including the prototypes spotted in the United States. This is meant to anticipate that, at least initially, towing capability may be limited or absent on these electric cars, a common feature of many next-generation electric vehicles.

Next year will be critical for Alfa Romeo

While the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is still hiding under Jeep guise for testing, it is clear that its final design will be a revolution compared to the current model. Reports delivered so far speak of sleeker, sportier lines that bring the memory back to those of a coupe, with aesthetic details capable of surprising even the most discerning enthusiasts. Among the most anticipated new features, we definitely find the unmistakable “V”-shaped rear light signature made with LED technology, a completely redesigned front grille, and a sleeker rear profile that emphasizes the SUV’s performance vocation.

The year 2026 promises to be a landmark year for the Alfa Romeo brand, with the Stelvio poised to usher in a whole new period for the brand. The perfect combination of cutting-edge technology, Italian styling, and performance from prominence will be the model’s international selling point. The official debut date is set for June 24, 2025, on the occasion of Alfa Romeo’s 115th anniversary. And it will be the Quadrifoglio version, with its sporty character that emphasizes the vehicle’s performance the most, that will capture the attention of fans of the brand and beyond. So, we just have to wait for a few months to better understand the trend that Alfa Romeo will be able to set from now on.