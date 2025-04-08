Dodge Charger Daytona takes on Mustang Mach-E in drag race: are these really muscle cars?

Dodge presents the new Charger as the world’s most powerful muscle car, but a question arises: can an electric vehicle truly be considered a muscle car? According to traditional definitions, a muscle car is an American two-door sports coupe with a powerful V8 engine, a characteristic that today only the Ford Mustang respects. But Ford also offers an electric alternative in the segment: the Mustang Mach-E.

The Charger Daytona partially satisfies this definition, but it lacks the distinctive element: the V8. However, this could change in 2026, when the Charger with a HEMI V8 engine is expected to arrive. At the moment, Dodge tries to remedy this with the Fratzonic Chambered exhaust, which simulates the sound of a V8, but HEMI fans, rightfully, aren’t enthusiastic about it.

Dodge Charger Daytona challenges the Mustang Mach-E GT: who wins?

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, with 670 horsepower and weighing 2,709 kg, challenges the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT with 480 horsepower and 2,245 kg. Despite weighing almost 500 kg more, the Dodge accelerates from 0 to 60 mph 0.1 seconds faster than the Ford.

The two vehicles faced off in a U-drag race, which evaluates not only speed but also handling and stability. After traveling a quarter mile, the cars must return to the starting line: the first to complete the course wins.

During the first heat, the Mustang starts better, but the Charger demonstrates greater top speed and crosses the finish line first. In the second heat, after the driver change, the Dodge leaves no chance, starting strong immediately and distancing the Ford. However, in turns, the Charger shows stability problems, forcing the driver to make challenging corrections.

The Dodge wins both heats, but the Mustang Mach-E proves superior in control and stability at high speed, crucial aspects in daily driving. Ten years ago, this challenge would have featured powerful V8s. Today, with the Camaro out of production and the Challenger “killed” by the former CEO of Stellantis, only the traditional Mustang keeps the flame of classic muscle cars alive, while the future seems to belong to electric vehicles.