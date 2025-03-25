New Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025, this is the render closest to the final model

In recent days, we’ve had the opportunity to see the first spy photos of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The second-generation SUV, which is expected to be unveiled on June 24th during the celebration of the Biscione’s 115 years of activity, features a front end very similar to the Junior, the entry-level B-SUV in the lineup that continues to record impressive numbers. Following the first spy photos of the SUV, new renders have appeared online attempting to imagine the final design of the model.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: Will the final version of the new generation SUV look like this?

Among the most interesting renders are certainly those published on Autopareri. Despite the prototype spotted in Sweden during testing being covered with camouflage film, some parts were still visible, such as the front with very thin headlights and a rear with “diamond-shaped” LED lights.

Specifically, the front features very thin LED lights with headlights underneath in the air intakes, a solution similar to that used for the new 33 Stradale. The renders also show large alloy wheels, which could be used exclusively for top-of-the-range versions.

Regarding the rear, the “flattened” rear window stands out along with the sloping roof that ends with a small spoiler. It’s still not clear which engine will be used, although according to rumors, it should start with the 2.0-liter engine used for the current model. The use of a 2.9-liter V6 for the more equipped versions is also not excluded.

The Quadrifoglio version is expected to be exclusively electric, with power up to 1,000 HP. The range will certainly satisfy all consumer needs, thanks to hybrid and electric versions, as well as a variant with a range extender offering up to 1,100 km of range on a single charge and full tank of fuel.