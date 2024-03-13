Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026: a video previews its design?

The Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 represents the future generation of the Italian brand’s D-segment sedan. Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, has officially confirmed the vehicle, promising its debut by the end of 2026, following the introduction of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio set for 2025. Currently, details about this model are sparse, except for its production location in Cassino, Italy, its foundation on the STLA Large platform, and its exclusive electric propulsion.

A video speculates on the future changes of the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026

The Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 will undergo a complete redesign compared to the current model, with the potential for radical design changes not being ruled out. Imparato hinted that the automaker’s designers have been working on this car, as well as the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, for quite some time. The CEO also mentioned a large SUV potentially arriving in 2027. However, these plans could shift depending on the outcomes of upcoming elections in the United States and Europe, which might significantly impact the market launch of Alfa Romeo’s future models.

Early information on the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 has some designers creating initial renders that speculate on the car’s design. A new video from the Q-Cars YouTube channel showcases a possible design for the new Giulia 2026. Although this reconstruction might end up being quite different from the final look of the vehicle, it serves as a starting point that has been well-received by many viewers. Over the next few weeks, we may see more exciting updates about the future generation of Alfa Romeo’s famous sedan.