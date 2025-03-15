New Alfa Romeo Montreal, a modern reinterpretation of the model

The Alfa Romeo Montreal, a car that was the star of an era, continues to live on in the hearts of enthusiasts. Although the brand’s current business strategy has focused more on other segments, the idea of a new Montreal has not entirely been put aside. A modern render by digital designer Luca Serafini shows us what this icon of the future might look like, between unmistakable styling and state-of-the-art engines.

Alfa Romeo’s Montreal never went out of style

The Alfa Romeo Montreal, a truly iconic car of style and sportiness from the 1970s, continues to have strong appreciation from enthusiasts, although it is not, at least for now, part of Alfa Romeo’s immediate plans. The brand, focused on expansion in the premium SUV and crossover segment, seems to want to prioritize models capable of delivering higher sales volumes. Indeed, the Montreal model would not be useful in terms of sales volume, but it would certainly be important to the brand’s enthusiasts.

Nevertheless, the hope of seeing a new Montreal again is not entirely extinguished. Alfa Romeo’s exclusive “Bottega” program, which is dedicated to the creation of limited-edition supercars, could provide the perfect opportunity for a comeback in style, perhaps with a price tag in excess of 1 million euros, in the wake of the success of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.

History of the Alfa Romeo Montreal

Born from the strong creativity of Marcello Gandini and produced by Bertone between 1970 and 1977, the original Montreal was a 2+2 coupe that embodied the boldness and innovation of Italian design. Today, digital designer Luca Serafini (Isdesign) has tried to bring that legend back to life with a render that reinterprets the car’s distinctive features, such as the iconic slats and headlight grilles, in a modern key. Serafini’s render captures the essence of the Montreal, updating it with styling elements in line with the current Alfa Romeo range. The result is a car that definitely hints at the past, while obviously keeping pace with the advancing times.

As we know, the original Montreal was optimally powered by a 2.6-liter V8 mated to a five-speed ZF manual transmission. Now, however, a modern heir to it could implement hybrid or electric powertrains, not excluding V12 solutions for a high-performance version. The future of the Montreal still remains without any kind of confirmation from the manufacturer, but its allure, which has never waned so far, continues to inspire designers and enthusiasts, something that fuels hopes for a return in style.