Stellantis returns to Montreal Auto Show 2025 with electric lineup

After five years of absence, the 2025 Montreal Auto Show marks Stellantis’ return as a major participant. The event, which is regaining its pre-pandemic prestige, boasts a significantly higher number of exhibitors compared to recent editions.

Among the participants, Stellantis stands out, showcasing an almost complete range of models in its first appearance since 2020. With the cancellation of the 2021 and 2022 editions due to the pandemic and their absence in 2023 and 2024, visitors haven’t seen Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo vehicles since the company was still called FCA.

Stellantis’ return coincides with a period of great excitement, thanks to the introduction of its first new-generation electric vehicles. Among these is the Fiat 500e, a retro-styled electric city car with a fairly competitive price. With a range of up to 141 miles (227 kilometers), it’s perfect for urban commuting.

Chrysler, which currently has a reduced lineup, presents the Pacifica PHEV at the show, still the only plug-in hybrid minivan on the market. With 32 miles (51 kilometers) of electric range and an efficiency of 29.4 mpg (8.0 L/100 km) when the battery is depleted, it remains unique in its segment.

Dodge draws attention with the new Charger Daytona, a high-performance electric coupe with 670 horsepower, 627 lb-ft of torque, and acceleration from 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) in just 3.3 seconds. Additionally, the Durango SRT Hellcat and Hornet RT PHEV complete the brand’s offerings.

Among the novelties from another important Stellantis brand, Jeep, is the Wagoneer S, an electric SUV promising over 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range, alongside the legendary Wrangler and Grand Cherokee models. Ram, meanwhile, updates its 1500 and Heavy Duty pickup trucks with modernized Hurricane and Cummins engines, emphasizing its strength in the commercial vehicle sector.

Completing Stellantis’ diverse lineup, Alfa Romeo brings the Tonale PHEV, the plug-in crossover that combines Italian style with electrified performance, offering 33 miles (53 kilometers) of electric range and 285 horsepower.