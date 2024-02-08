New Alfa Romeo GTV: will this be the name of the brand’s future flagship?

Alfa Romeo is set to make a comeback in the E segment, likely introducing two models. The lineup could include an E-SUV we’ve recently discussed and possibly a flagship model. This flagship might take the form of a large electric coupe sedan that could bear the name Alfa Romeo GTV and stretch nearly 5 meters in length.

Here’s a potential look at the new Alfa Romeo GTV, the Italian brand’s future flagship

The future sedan lineup from Alfa Romeo might feature the new Alfa Romeo GTV. Last year, Alfa Romeo’s CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato, declared the brand’s commitment to continuing this car category. Beyond the anticipated 2025 release of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, there could also be a slot for an authentic flagship model. Additionally, a compact sedan successor to the Giulietta, potentially named Alfetta, might join the lineup by 2028.

Sportiness and sleekness could define the new Alfa Romeo GTV‘s design. It might use an extended version of the STLA Large platform and roll off production lines in Italy. The primary goal for this car would be to boost sales in crucial markets such as the United States and China. Rumors suggest its development might cater more to the preferences of customers in those regions than to the average European consumer.

Representing Alfa Romeo‘s pinnacle in performance, design, luxury, technology, power, and driving enjoyment, the new Alfa Romeo GTV could set new standards. The range-topping Quadrifoglio model would embody these attributes at their best. Hence, the automotive world awaits official confirmation in the next few years to see what additional details and specifications might surface. If Alfa Romeo indeed proceeds with this market launch, the new vehicle is expected not just to meet but exceed expectations, showcasing the brand’s capacity to awe its fan base.