Here’s everything we know about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia 2025

Alfa Romeo officially confirmed the next generation of its celebrated segment D sedan, the Alfa Romeo Giulia, last year. Announced by the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean Philippe Imparato, this car is expected to debut by the end of 2025, aligning with Stellantis’ plans for the historic brand. The production will continue at the Stellantis Cassino plant, which last year received confirmation to produce new premium cars on the STLA Large platform.

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2025: everything we know about the upcoming generation

The STLA Large platform will serve as the base for the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, as well as the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and other upcoming segment E cars from the brand. The future Giulia will hit the market exclusively as a fully electric model unless last-minute changes occur. Rumors suggest the lineup will include an entry-level version with 350 horsepower, an 800 horsepower variant, and a top-of-the-range model with 1,000 horsepower.

As for the style of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, there is no certain news yet. Some speculate it might become even more sporty, while others believe it could be a mix of a crossover and a classic three-volume sedan. However, Alfa Romeo’s exact plans for this model are not yet clear.

Alfa Romeo aims to become a global premium brand, and thus the Alfa Romeo Giulia is designed for major markets worldwide, including China and the United States. Its size is expected to be slightly larger than the current model, while performance and driving pleasure should increase. Alfa Romeo is focusing on these features to ensure its DNA remains intact in the era of electric cars.

Regarding the design of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, there are numerous renders on the web attempting to predict the look of this anticipated model. The guesses vary widely. Some envision a more sporty car focused on aerodynamics, while others imagine it more as a fastback.

This car will mark a new era for the Italian brand, which will continue with the new Stelvio and two other segment E cars. These will elevate the brand to a high-level premium status, enabling Alfa Romeo to compete with rivals like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes.