New Alfa Romeo Giulietta: its return becomes increasingly possible

The premium compact sedan, Alfa Romeo Giulietta, ended its production in 2020, marking the conclusion of a decade in the market with two redesigns in 2013 and 2016. At its peak, this iconic Italian model nearly hit 80,000 sales in Europe. In 2022, the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV partially replaced the Giulietta, and in the summer of 2024, Alfa Romeo Milano aims to capture new customers. However, Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, does not rule out reintroducing a traditional compact sedan to their lineup in the future, hinting at a potential comeback of a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

The chances of a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta making a market comeback are increasing

In a recent interview with Autocar, Jean-Philippe Imparato stated that a compact sedan could be a significant profit source for Alfa Romeo. This is especially pertinent now, given the impact strength from the merger with Stellantis. French sources, including L’Automobile Magazine, also consider a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta feasible, recently publishing a render speculating the model’s potential design should the Italian automaker decide to reintroduce it with a refreshed look.

Should a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta be developed, with Alfa Romeo now part of the Stellantis giant, the automaker could benefit from the newly introduced STLA Medium platform, recently used by Peugeot e-3008. This modern chassis allows Stellantis to produce 2 million vehicles annually.

The STLA Medium platform is a modular base accommodating both electric vehicles and those with internal combustion engines. It supports front-wheel and all-wheel drive architectures with dual electric motors. From an electric perspective, it offers up to 700 km range and power can peak at 400 horsepower. These features spark great interest, hinting at the possibility of an electric Giulietta GTA. Such a variant could enhance the brand’s image, something the previous Giulietta never fully capitalized on.

A new Alfa Romeo Giulietta would be exclusively offered in Europe, where it could achieve considerable commercial success. We await further updates to see if Alfa Romeo indeed banks on the return of its famous model to boost its registrations further.