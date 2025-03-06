New Alfa Romeo GTV: should we rule out its arrival or is there still a chance?

The new Alfa Romeo GTV is the nickname given to a future flagship model of the brand that currently doesn’t seem to be part of Alfa Romeo‘s plans. This hypothetical vehicle, which has been in the spotlight recently thanks to a rendering by automotive designer Alessandro Masera, seemed in past years to be one of the most likely additions to the premium Stellantis brand’s lineup. There have been multiple mentions of the possible arrival of a sedan larger than the Giulia in the automaker’s range, but apparently the new CEO Santo Ficili seems oriented toward other types of cars for now.

Alfa Romeo GTV: here’s what a future flagship of the brand could look like

Currently, the debuts of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio in 2025, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia in 2026, and the so-called Alfa Romeo E-Jet in 2027 are confirmed. This car will bring the brand back to the E-segment, but it won’t be a sedan but rather a fastback with an unprecedented design.

Although at the moment the arrival of a classic flagship sedan between now and 2030 seems quite difficult, things could change. Much will depend on how sales go for new Alfa Romeo vehicles in the coming years and also on how the market evolves. If there is a return to other types of body styles beyond SUVs and crossovers, then hypothesizing the future arrival of a model like the one imagined in this rendering seems to be something possible.

After all, Alfa Romeo certainly has the technology, platform, and engines to create a new Alfa Romeo GTV. What is missing at the moment is the will to make it, precisely because of concerns about potential results, considering that the car would be positioned in a market segment that is unfortunately becoming increasingly niche.

Even the most affluent customers now only want SUVs and crossovers, at most with a very sporty body but always with high ground clearance. So there doesn’t seem to be room for sleek cars like this, although the electric revolution could paradoxically favor its return, considering that aerodynamics could become an increasingly important value in the future of the automotive world.