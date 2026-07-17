New Alfa Romeo GT imagined as a compact coupe for everyday use

Alfa Romeo has not announced the return of the GT, but a rendering by Bruno Callegarin shows how a new compact coupe could fit into the brand’s current lineup. The project does not preview a production model, although it explores a type of car that has been missing from Alfa Romeo’s European range for several years.

The project imagines an entirely new model rather than a modern copy of an earlier Alfa Romeo. It includes only a few references to the brand’s heritage without faithfully reproducing shapes and details from the past.

New Alfa Romeo GT concept brings a sportier shape back to the lineup

The front remains low and clean, with Alfa Romeo’s shield grille positioned between two extremely slim headlights that stretch toward the wheel arches. Sculpted surfaces above the wheels give the side profile greater strength, while the roofline flows gradually toward a short rear end. Separate taillights and the cursive Alfa Romeo lettering add historical references to an otherwise modern design.

The proportions avoid the extreme aggression of a supercar and make the concept look more like a coupe that owners could use every day. This approach recalls the role of the last Alfa Romeo GT, which the company introduced in 2003. Bertone designed its 4.48-meter body.

That model offered a more practical cabin than many two-door sports cars and came with a particularly broad engine range. Alongside the 2.0-liter JTS gasoline engine and 1.9-liter Multijet diesel, Alfa Romeo offered a 3.2-liter V6 with 240 hp, which eventually became the version most sought after by enthusiasts.

However, the plans Alfa Romeo announced under the FaSTLAne 2030 strategy focus on different priorities. The brand has confirmed a new C-SUV, a C-segment compact car, and an exclusive project led by Bottega Fuoriserie. Giulia and Stelvio will remain in production until 2027 while the company decides how to develop their successors.

The new GT therefore remains only a virtual project, but it draws attention to the absence of a lower, sportier body style in a lineup now dominated by SUVs and crossovers.