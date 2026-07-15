New 2027 Alfa Romeo C-SUV: radical design and a surprise name for the new model

Alfa Romeo has revealed the first detail of its new C-SUV, which will make its official debut in the fourth quarter of 2027. The image does not yet show the entire vehicle, but it marks the beginning of the communication campaign for a model that will enter the same market space currently occupied by the Tonale. Alfa Romeo, however, has not described it as a direct successor.

New Alfa Romeo C-SUV emerges ahead of its 2027 debut

The teaser shows only a small section of the rear, where the lighting highlights sculpted surfaces and several changes in volume. The image does not reveal enough to reconstruct the SUV’s proportions accurately, although it suggests a different approach from the Tonale. Our rendering therefore expands on that fragment and imagines one possible design, without claiming to preview the final work of the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile.

The information released by the automaker focuses mainly on the technical foundation and production plan. The new SUV will use the STLA Medium platform, enter production at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in southern Italy, and support multiple powertrain types. The lineup should include hybrid and electric versions, allowing Alfa Romeo to continue serving customers who are not yet ready to switch to a fully electric vehicle.

Alfa Romeo has not announced the dimensions, although reports suggest a length of more than 4.6 meters. Should that figure prove accurate, the new model would exceed the Tonale’s 4.53 meters and likely offer more cabin space, placing it near the upper end of the C-segment. The increase in size would not turn it into a replacement for the Stelvio, which belongs to a higher category and will follow a separate development program.

The company has not revealed the commercial name either and continues to refer to the vehicle simply as a new C-SUV. The Tonale badge therefore remains far from certain, especially because the future model will use a different platform, should grow in size, and will introduce a design created independently from the current SUV built in Pomigliano d’Arco.

The Milano name has also returned to discussions. Alfa Romeo originally chose it for the B-SUV now known as the Junior before changing the badge shortly before launch. At present, however, nothing links that name to the Melfi-built model, and speculation among enthusiasts offers no indication of the brand’s actual plans.

The teaser confirms that development has moved forward, but it does not yet reveal how far the new SUV will depart from the Tonale or which identity Alfa Romeo will give it. Until the company releases more information, C-SUV remains the only official description, while the rendering offers only one possible interpretation of the shapes hidden in the image.