New Alfa Romeo Giulietta: its return could multiply the brand’s sales

Talk about a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta surfaces often, but the truth is that at the moment, there’s nothing certain. There’s been discussion about the possibility that, in the coming years, a second model might join the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV in the C segment in Europe. This would offer an alternative to those who don’t prefer this type of vehicle.

The return of a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta in Europe could beneficially impact Biscione’s sales

Last year, Alfa Romeo’s CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato, spoke first of a new Alfetta and then of a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta. The return isn’t certain right now, but we can tell you with confidence that if the Italian automaker decides on such a comeback, the effect would surely be very positive for Alfa Romeo’s sales. In Europe, it could almost double its sales given the popularity of such a vehicle.

Should a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta make a comeback, it would be solely for Europe, as this type of car no longer has a market outside the Old Continent. This car might be even more sporty than the old generation to distinctly contrast the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Therefore, we imagine not a classic two-volume sedan but a sporty, almost coupe-like model with a truncated tail, a concept anticipated for future Alfa Romeo cars by head designer Alejandro Mesonero Romanos.

We will see if the historic Italian brand decides to make this gift to its fans. Certainly, if it happens, it won’t be very soon. Discussions suggest 2027 or perhaps even 2028. But first, we must wait for the official confirmation from the Stellantis premium brand. All that remains is to wait and see what happens.