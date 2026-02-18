New Alfa Romeo Giulia written off just one hour after purchase

From a dream just fulfilled to sudden disappointment in the span of an hour. That is how the story of a man in the United States can be summed up after he had just purchased a brand-new Alfa Romeo Giulia, only to see it effectively taken away almost immediately after delivery.

The story begins with the handover of the sedan, a white Giulia fresh from the dealership. It was a long-awaited and emotional moment, but it lasted only a short time. After about an hour of driving, the owner became involved in an accident. From the images later posted on Facebook by the buyer himself, the impact did not appear particularly severe, at least at first glance.

However, after inspection, the insurance company classified the car as “totaled”, meaning it was considered beyond repair. A decision that surprised the owner, especially given that the estimated damage was around 1,000 dollars. According to the insurer, though, the overall repair cost did not justify fixing the vehicle, making it more convenient to settle the claim rather than repair it.

For the new owner, it was a harsh blow. The car, practically new and with barely an hour of life, was declared irrecoverable despite the damage appearing limited. A situation difficult to accept, also because the current Alfa Romeo Giulia will remain on the market until 2027.

In the United States, however, insurance companies follow very strict criteria. When the estimated repair cost exceeds certain thresholds compared to the vehicle’s value, the process leads to a “totaled” classification. At that point, the car receives a “salvage” title, a designation that significantly reduces its value and makes any future resale more complicated. It is often a tough reality for motorists, where even a non-devastating accident can be enough to permanently remove a car from the road. Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo has announced the return of the Giulia and Stelvio to Canada, while the next-generation models are expected to arrive most likely after 2028.