Alfa Romeo brings Giulia back to Canada with turbo engine and Q4 grip

In recent hours Alfa Romeo announced a significant update for the North American market. The Giulia officially returns to Canada for the 2026 model year after a short pause, now offered with standard Q4 all-wheel drive, a 280-horsepower turbo engine, and the option of the Veloce package, designed to sharpen its sporty character and dynamic precision thanks in part to the limited-slip differential.

2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia back in Canada with Q4 all-wheel drive as standard

The Italian sports sedan continues to stand as one of the benchmarks in the premium performance segment, combining performance, technology, and driver engagement. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 280 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque, paired with a quick and smooth eight-speed automatic transmission. Performance remains strong, with 0-60 mph in about 5.1 seconds and a top speed of approximately 155 mph.

Driving dynamics are further enhanced by standard Q4 all-wheel drive, high-performance Brembo brakes, and a carbon-fiber driveshaft, a technical solution that helps reduce weight and improve responsiveness. For an even sportier setup, aluminum paddle shifters mounted on the steering column are also available.

The Canadian lineup includes the standard Giulia and the Veloce package version, which adds red brake calipers, black sport seats, a limited-slip differential, and dedicated styling details including the Veloce badge. Buyers will also have a wide range of exterior colors such as Alfa Rosso, Misano Blue, Verde Fangio, and Vulcano Black, while the interior is available in black or red leather.

The return to the Canadian market is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2026, with pricing to be announced closer to launch. It remains to be seen how the Italian D-segment sedan will be received after its brief absence from the market.