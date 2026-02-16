Alfa Romeo Stelvio returns to Canada for 2026 with Standard Q4 AWD

After a period away from the Canadian market, Alfa Romeo brings the Stelvio back into the spotlight for the 2026 model year, reintroducing its D-segment SUV with a configuration designed to enhance performance and driving dynamics. The model returns with standard Q4 all-wheel drive, a 280-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and the option of the Veloce package, which further strengthens the vehicle’s sporty character thanks to specific structural upgrades to the front end.

At the heart of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio remains the well-known 2.0-liter turbo engine producing 280 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission praised for its quick and smooth shifts. This combination allows the Italian SUV to maintain a lively and engaging driving experience, fully in line with the brand’s sporting heritage. Performance figures remain strong, with 0–60 mph acceleration in about 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph, confirming its clear focus on driving enjoyment.

Handling is supported by high-level technical features. Standard Q4 all-wheel drive ensures traction and stability in all conditions, while Brembo high-performance brakes and a carbon-fiber driveshaft help improve responsiveness and overall balance while keeping weight under control. For those seeking an even sportier feel, aluminum paddle shifters mounted on the steering column are also available.

The Canadian lineup includes the standard Stelvio and the Veloce package variant. The latter adds red brake calipers, black sport seats, a limited-slip differential, Volcano Black styling kit, dedicated rear diffuser, and distinctive details such as the Veloce badge, further emphasizing the SUV’s dynamic personality.

The color palette includes iconic shades such as Alfa Rosso, Misano Blue, and Verde Fangio, while the interior can be specified in black or red leather. The return to the Canadian market is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2026, with pricing to be announced closer to launch. Alongside the Stelvio, the Giulia will also return to Canada.