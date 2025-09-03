Alfa Romeo Giulia finds greater success in the U.S. than at home

The career of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the brand’s historic D-segment sedan, is slowly drawing to a close. The current model will remain on sale longer than expected, as the next generation, initially planned for 2026, has now been delayed until 2028, according to the latest reports. In the meantime, even with a reduced lineup, the Giulia continues to be sold.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: sales decline, but U.S. and Germany overtake Italy in 2024

As expected, registrations are dropping month after month, a natural trend for a model that has been on the market for nearly a decade. To counter this decline, Alfa Romeo is reportedly preparing several special editions in an effort to keep the product attractive. A similar strategy could also be applied to the current Stelvio.

What’s surprising, however, are the official 2024 figures released by Car Industry Analysis, which show that Italy is no longer the Giulia’s main market. The United States has taken the lead, and unexpectedly, Germany has also surpassed Italy. While the U.S. ranking is less shocking, given that even modest volumes can achieve leadership in such a large market, the overtaking by Germany is more unusual.

In detail, the U.S. recorded 2,320 Giulia registrations in 2024, followed by Germany with 1,462 units. Italy trailed behind both, an unusual result for a model that, like the Golf in Germany or the Panda in Italy, might have been expected to rely primarily on its home market.

The sedan, built at the Cassino plant, is praised for its chassis and driving dynamics but struggles to keep up with its German rivals in terms of technology and equipment. Nevertheless, it continues to find interest in several markets: 365 units in Poland, 299 in Japan, 293 in the UK, 246 in France, 190 in Australia, 183 in China, and 109 in Switzerland.

These results show that, despite its age, the Giulia still manages to carve out a place among enthusiasts who value pure driving pleasure.