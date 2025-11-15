New Alfa Romeo Giulia to be unveiled in 2027 with confirmed fastback design

April 2027 is the date to mark on the calendar, as Alfa Romeo is expected to finally unveil the next-generation Giulia that month. This will be the model’s official debut, while production is scheduled to begin later, between late 2027 and early 2028. In recent months, rumors had circulated about a possible shift in identity for the car, with some sources even suggesting a move toward a raised crossover. It was a direction that aligned with current market trends, but it will not happen: the Giulia will remain a sports sedan, albeit within a completely redesigned project.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: fastback design, larger dimensions and STLA Large platform confirmed

The most noticeable change will concern the rear. The current three-box layout will give way to a fastback profile, with the rear window flowing directly into the hatch. This solution brings the new Giulia closer to models such as the Lotus Emeya and Audi A6 e-tron, offering both a more practical trunk and a sleeker look. It’s a significant shift, yet one that preserves the car’s spirit and aligns it with the design standards of the European premium segment.

The dimensions will also change substantially. From today’s 4.64 meters in length, the Giulia will grow to around 4.8 meters, while maintaining balanced proportions without fully exploiting the capabilities of the STLA Large platform, an architecture that can accommodate much larger vehicles. This increase will enhance cabin space and road presence without compromising the agility that has long been one of the Giulia’s strengths.

To get a sense of the new sedan’s proportions, one only needs to look at the Dodge Charger Daytona, which is built on the same technical platform and therefore shares several structural similarities. The design, however, will follow a more distinctive path: the contrasting colors previewed on the next Tonale, the sharp, sculpted surfaces inspired by the Giulia GTA, and the latest Alfa Romeo styling cues will all play a key role. The expected result is a modern sedan, electric or electrified in line with the brand’s strategy, that remains faithful to Alfa Romeo’s identity, combining elegance, sportiness and an instantly recognizable character.