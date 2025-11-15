Dodge updates its configurator with the full 2026 Charger lineup

After months of waiting, and a fair amount of frustration from the community, Dodge has finally updated its online configurator with the full 2026 Charger lineup. For the first time, the official site now allows users to configure both the electric and gasoline versions of the new generation, including the two-door Daytona Scat Pack, the two-door SIXPACK Scat Pack, and the four-door Daytona Scat Pack.

The update comes after an unexplained delay that left enthusiasts hanging despite the official model reveal and the start of dealer orders. For weeks, Dodge.com continued to display the old lineup, causing confusion for a brand that usually leans heavily on fan hype. Now, at last, the configurator lets users build the car exactly the way they want.

On the electric side, the standout is the Daytona Scat Pack, the model that launches Dodge’s first generation of battery-powered muscle cars. Its 670 hp come from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, and as if that weren’t enough, the car features the Fratzonic system, an acoustic device that generates an artificial exhaust note inspired by the brand’s muscle-car heritage.

For those who still prefer internal combustion, the SIXPACK Scat Pack offers a modern take on the Scat Pack formula. Under the hood sits the high-performance 3.0-liter HURRICANE twin-turbo inline-six, delivering 550 hp and paired with all-wheel drive. It’s proof that Dodge has no intention of abandoning combustion engines entirely, only evolving them.

The four-door Daytona Scat Pack is also finally available in the configurator. It keeps the same 670 hp but adopts a sedan body style, a more traditional option for those who need everyday practicality without sacrificing muscle-car performance. The only missing model, at least for now, is the four-door Charger SIXPACK, which is already available to order at dealerships but hasn’t yet been added to the configurator. It will likely appear closer to the start of production early next year.

Users will also notice a refreshed color palette, featuring nine shades designed to highlight the Charger’s character. Alongside classic hues are bolder options like Green Machine, Bludicrous and Orange Peel, a mix that modernizes the brand’s visual identity without losing its roots. Additional colors are scheduled to roll out throughout 2026.

The wait was long, but the result finally offers a complete look at the model’s transformation. Whether you prefer high-performance electric power or the new twin-turbo six-cylinder, you can now explore the full philosophy behind the 2026 Charger directly through Dodge’s configurator, a clear demonstration of just how radical this evolution really is.