New Alfa Romeo Giulia render imagines the model’s future design

Among the most anticipated future models from Alfa Romeo, the new Giulia certainly stands out. Its arrival, initially expected in 2026, has been postponed, and the debut is now scheduled no earlier than 2028, as confirmed by the brand’s CEO Santo Ficili. For now, however, the car remains shrouded in secrecy. No official images have surfaced, no test prototypes have been spotted, and no teasers have appeared, unlike what has already happened with the Stelvio.

Despite this, rumors continue to circulate. Some claim they have already seen the upcoming Giulia through direct contacts within the Stellantis environment. According to these sources, the new generation will move slightly away from the traditional sedan layout, adopting a more dynamic and streamlined profile closer to a fastback design. This shift would mark a significant evolution while preserving the model’s identity.

Alfa Romeo Giulia render previews a bold new design direction

Adding fuel to the speculation, a render recently appeared online. According to those familiar with the project, the image reportedly comes very close to the final design. Of course, it remains an unofficial interpretation, but it has already sparked debate among enthusiasts and industry insiders.

If these rumors prove accurate, the new Giulia will not turn into a crossover, an idea that had worried purists for some time. Instead, it will retain its sporty and elegant character, staying true to Alfa Romeo’s heritage while evolving in proportions and styling language.

Early hints suggest a front end inspired by the brand’s latest design direction, particularly the 2026 Tonale introduced last autumn. The nose should appear more aggressive, with more pronounced air intakes and a lighting signature that extends toward the central shield, one of Alfa Romeo’s defining elements. The upcoming Stelvio, also expected no earlier than 2028, should follow the same design philosophy.

The task ahead for the new Giulia will not be easy. The current generation, strongly championed by Sergio Marchionne, ranks among the finest sports sedans of recent years in terms of balance, design, and driving pleasure. Living up to that legacy will prove challenging, yet the signals emerging so far leave room for cautious optimism.

The positive performance of models such as the Tonale and especially the Junior, which has played a key role in the brand’s recent results, shows that Alfa Romeo is regaining momentum. If the new Giulia successfully blends design, technology, and sporting character, it could become one of the pillars of the brand’s revival in the second half of the decade.