New Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio may still rely on a combustion engine

The future Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio still sits under a cloud of uncertainty, especially when it comes to the nature of its powertrain. That question remains unresolved, but the first answers could arrive on May 21, when Antonio Filosa presents Stellantis’ new industrial plan. The original second-generation Giulia project called for a fully electric lineup, but the change in direction that took shape in recent months has reopened the door to solutions that do not rely only on batteries. Even so, Alfa Romeo still has not clarified the specific formula for the model’s most performance-focused version.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio could keep a combustion engine with hybrid support

Based on the rumors that have circulated so far, the scenario that now appears to carry the most weight points to a Quadrifoglio built around a combustion engine paired with some form of electrification. A fully traditional setup with no electric support now looks difficult to justify within Stellantis’ regulatory and strategic context. At the same time, the idea of a flagship version powered only by electricity continues to raise doubts, especially among Alfa Romeo enthusiasts. Over the past few months, some reports have also mentioned the possible use of the Nettuno V6, although nothing concrete has emerged to give that theory real substance.

Last year, several comments Alfa Romeo executives gave to the British press already suggested that hybridization could become the preferred route for the brand’s high-performance models. Most Alfa Romeo enthusiasts clearly hope the next Quadrifoglio will not give up the combustion element entirely. If the brand instead chooses a fully electric version, many fans would likely see that as an unexpected decision and would struggle to embrace it without reservations.

The same reasoning naturally applies to the future Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which faces the same questions over its powertrain and could follow a parallel path in terms of technical choices. Most likely, the May 21 industrial plan presentation will provide the first truly useful clues about the future of Stellantis’ highest-performance Italian models and finally begin to reduce the uncertainty that has surrounded them for months.