Maserati Nettuno: how the V6 engine could change everything forever

The Nettuno V6 is one of Maserati’s most successful engineering projects. Introduced five years ago, this 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine immediately proved it had something special, combining compact dimensions, low weight and outstanding performance. Within just a few months, it became a symbol of the Trident’s new era, thanks to an exceptional power-to-weight ratio and technical solutions derived directly from motorsport.

For a time, however, its future seemed sealed. Between European decisions on banning combustion engines and Maserati’s initial all-electric strategy, the Nettuno appeared destined to become a brilliant experiment with no real successor. Today, the scenario has changed dramatically. Electrification is no longer advancing at the pace once expected, and even luxury brands are revising their plans. In this context, the Trident’s V6 is far from close to retirement.

The most realistic scenario now points to a hybrid evolution of the engine. Maserati is reportedly considering a transformation of the Nettuno that would further increase performance without significantly adding weight to the mechanical package. Santo Ficili has also hinted at this direction, suggesting that hybridizing the V6 is a real possibility, especially if market demand continues. His words make it clear that this is no longer science fiction, but a strategic option that could be pursued in the near future.

The models best suited to receive this new evolution are the GranTurismo and GranCabrio. An electrified Nettuno V6 would allow weight reductions compared to the old V8s, while simultaneously improving both power and efficiency, with clear benefits in terms of outright performance and overall drivability.

It is also possible that this engine could extend beyond the boundaries of the Trident brand. With Alfa Romeo having officially confirmed the use of hybrid powertrains on the future Giulia and Stelvio, an electrified version of the Nettuno could become the new flagship engine at the top of the Biscione’s lineup. It would be a solution capable of combining sporting heritage, high performance and new environmental demands, without sacrificing the character that has always distinguished great Italian engines.

In short, the fate of the Nettuno is far from written. From an engine once considered destined for extinction, it could become the beating heart of a new generation of high-performance hybrid sports cars, a return many enthusiasts are waiting for with more than a hint of hope.