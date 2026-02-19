New Alfa Romeo Giulia: key information on design and powertrains expected shortly

At present, almost nothing concrete exists about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. Unlike the Stelvio, whose camouflaged prototypes appeared before its debut, not a single image has surfaced here. The limited information in circulation comes from rather vague statements by Alfa Romeo executives and from those who claim to have seen the car when photos were briefly shown to a small group of dealers and suppliers. From that moment comes what little we know, including the fact that the sedan, initially expected in 2026, has been postponed to 2028.

Alfa Romeo prepares next Giulia with sporty design and electrified engines

The most visible change should involve the body style. The Giulia will no longer follow the classic three-box sedan formula but will adopt a more streamlined and dynamic silhouette, closer to a fastback or four-door coupé. This choice goes beyond styling, because aerodynamics play a crucial role for an electric model, and a sleeker shape helps maximize range.

The project carries the signature of the team led by Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos and aims to deliver a design that excites without betraying Alfa Romeo identity. The front will reinterpret the traditional Trilobo with a modernized Scudetto and an updated “3+3” light signature aligned with the brand’s latest models. The rear should become the most distinctive element, with a truncated tail inspired by the historic Giulia TZ, combining aerodynamic efficiency with sporty character. Proportions should remain faithful to Alfa tradition, with a generous wheelbase and short overhangs for a dynamic, planted stance.

However, all this dates back to before Antonio Filosa took charge of Stellantis and Santo Ficili assumed leadership of Alfa Romeo. Changes may already have occurred, possibly significant ones. Rumors strongly suggest that even the new Stelvio will differ notably from early patent images and first spy shots.

What now seems almost certain is the presence of combustion engines in the lineup, which largely explains the delay to 2028. Hybrid powertrains, especially plug-in systems, appear confirmed. Pure combustion variants should not be part of the original plan, yet with Stellantis slowing its push toward full electrification, the situation remains open, and a petrol version cannot be entirely ruled out. For the Quadrifoglio, enthusiasts hope at least for a hybrid setup, if not a fully combustion model, with the 600-plus-horsepower Nettuno V6 standing as the most credible candidate for the range-topping version.

Uncertainty also surrounds the platform. Until recently, STLA Large looked like the most logical choice, but recent rumors mention a possible return to Giorgio Evo, the architecture used by the Maserati Grecale. For now, these remain unconfirmed reports. A clearer picture should emerge in May, when Antonio Filosa presents Stellantis’ new strategic plan and brand leaders finally share detailed information about their future programs. At that point, much more will become clear about the new Giulia, not only when it will arrive but above all what kind of car it will truly be.