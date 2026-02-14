New Alfa Romeo Stelvio takes shape as fans hope for evolution, not revolution

In recent months, the future Alfa Romeo Stelvio has repeatedly returned to the spotlight. First came the confirmation that the debut moved from 2025 to 2028. Then reports suggested a lineup that will not rely solely on electric power but will also include hybrid powertrains. More recently, rumors about a possible platform change have gained traction, with STLA Large potentially giving way to the more advanced Giorgio Evo architecture.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2028: platform and hybrid strategy under review

While waiting for official information, these developments have reignited interest among Alfa Romeo enthusiasts. Many fans never embraced the idea of a fully electric Stelvio built on a completely new architecture and featuring a design far removed from the current generation. Expectations now focus not only on engines and platform but also on styling, especially after doubts emerged following early patent images and spy shots.

Many enthusiasts hope for an evolutionary design that preserves a strong connection with the current model, widely appreciated by both customers and industry experts, as demonstrated by the numerous awards it has received over the years. Based on these considerations, we imagined a possible interpretation of the new Stelvio with less radical changes and a stronger link to the existing model identity. The result appears as a visually familiar yet more modern SUV, with slightly more dynamic proportions, a sleeker profile and slimmer lighting signatures, without dramatic disruption.

Naturally, the final model expected in 2028 will likely differ from this interpretation. To understand the future Stelvio more clearly and determine whether Alfa Romeo will adopt the Giorgio Evo platform, we must wait until May 21, when Antonio Filosa will present Stellantis’ new strategic plan and may preview key details about one of the brand’s most important future models.