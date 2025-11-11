New Alfa Romeo Giulia: everything we know so far in November 2025

The next generation of the Alfa Romeo Giulia represents one of the most anticipated milestones in the brand’s renewal plan. According to recent reports, the all-new sedan is expected to debut between late 2027 and early 2028, shortly after the second-generation Tonale, set to be built in Melfi from autumn 2027, and before the arrival of the new Stelvio, scheduled for 2028. Production of the Giulia will, as tradition dictates, take place at the Cassino plant in Italy, where it will be built on the STLA Large platform, the most advanced architecture in the Stellantis portfolio.

Next-gen Alfa Romeo Giulia coming in 2027 with hybrid power

Compared to the current model, the new Giulia will be larger and more technologically advanced, yet remain true to its sport sedan soul. Rumors from France suggesting a shift toward a crossover body style have been denied. Instead, the project focuses on a four-door fastback with a sleeker rear line and coupe-inspired proportions. Early digital renderings reveal a more aggressive, aerodynamic design that preserves the brand’s timeless elegance.

The Giulia will inherit styling cues from the Junior while introducing new design elements that will also appear on the upcoming Tonale and Stelvio models. On the technical side, the sedan will feature electrified powertrains, moving away from the idea of a fully electric lineup. The range is expected to include mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid versions, while the Quadrifoglio will continue to serve as the flagship, offering high performance and refined driving dynamics.

Among the most likely options are an electrified version of the new 2.0 Turbo Hurricane engine with 250 hp, and for higher-performance trims, a hybrid adaptation of Maserati’s Nettuno V6.

No official pricing details have been released, but figures are expected to exceed those of the current generation, justified by advanced technology, premium materials, and a major leap in quality. The next Alfa Romeo Giulia aims to redefine the concept of the Italian premium sedan, offering levels of connectivity, safety, and comfort capable of challenging the strongest names in the segment.

A key model, therefore, not only for Alfa Romeo, but for Stellantis as a whole, as the new Giulia seeks to unite Italian design, global technology, and authentic driving pleasure in one sophisticated package.