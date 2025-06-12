Alfa Romeo’s next supercar could be more affordable, says CEO

During the presentation of the new partnership between Alfa Romeo and Luna Rossa, ahead of the 2027 America’s Cup, CEO Santo Ficili announced the arrival of a future supercar that will be produced in limited series. It will be the second model in the Bottega program after the 33 Stradale, and promises a more inclusive approach in terms of economic accessibility. As reported by AutoExpress, Ficili stated: “We want to create something bespoke and limited, but that can reach a broader audience.”

Alfa Romeo prepares a new supercar in limited edition but more accessible

This would therefore be an exclusive model, but less expensive compared to the 33 Stradale, which we recall was offered in only 33 examples at over one million euros each. Ficili also emphasized the importance of technical collaboration with Luna Rossa, praising the sailing team’s know-how in carbon fiber processing. “We have seen what they are capable of doing with lightweight materials,” he explained, while marketing manager Cristiano Fiorio defined the agreement as “a true technological collaboration.”

This represents a change of direction, at least partially, from the vision of former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, who last year had reiterated the intention to stay below the threshold of 100 units for flagship models, focusing on quality and extreme performance. Ficili’s words now suggest an opening toward limited but not elitist production, with more reasonable prices.

At the moment, no further details have been provided about the model in question. Some hypotheses speak of the possible return of the Alfa Romeo Duetto, but there are no official confirmations. We can only wait to understand what the automaker is working on, but whatever the choice, the new project promises to generate plenty of discussion.