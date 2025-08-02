New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: more clarity on next-gen SUV expected by late 2025

The new generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Biscione brand’s D-segment SUV, is destined to represent a turning point for the brand. However, its market arrival will be later than expected. Initially anticipated for 2025, the model has reportedly been delayed several years to allow adaptation of the STLA Large platform for combustion engines. This is because, in the original plans, both the new Stelvio and the next Giulia were supposed to be offered exclusively in electric versions.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: debut delayed, but confirmation on SUV’s future coming by year-end

To date, there is no official date for the new Stelvio’s debut. The most pessimistic hypotheses even mention 2028, but at the moment the only official confirmation comes from Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili, who has admitted the project’s delay without providing precise timelines.

Meanwhile, some camouflaged prototypes spotted on the road have fueled speculation and given rise to the first unofficial renders, suggesting a stylistic evolution from the initially planned design. It appears that even from an aesthetic standpoint, the project is undergoing revisions, a sign of an increasingly careful approach oriented toward strengthening the brand’s global presence.

By the end of 2025, Alfa Romeo’s new industrial plan is expected, which could reveal more concrete details about the launch timing of the second-generation Stelvio and, especially, its temporal priority compared to the new Giulia, which according to some reports could arrive first.

What appears certain is that Alfa Romeo doesn’t want to take risks. The brand aims to bring two models to market capable of raising the bar for quality and performance, with the goal of relaunching global sales and consolidating its role within Stellantis‘ premium segment.