New Alfa Romeo Giulia could change the game in its segment

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be one of the brand’s next major launches. While some say it could arrive right after the new Stelvio, others speculate it might even debut earlier than the D-segment SUV. In any case, its debut isn’t expected before 2027. Like the Stelvio, this model will be crucial for Alfa Romeo’s future as the brand seeks to establish itself once and for all as a true global premium player, especially in markets where it has historically struggled, such as the United States.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: bold redesign rumored for 2027 debut

According to the latest reports, the next Giulia could be a real surprise in terms of design. Compared to the current generation, its body style will change completely. Some suggest it could turn into a full crossover, while others imagine something closer to the DS N8 or Citroën C5 X. Another scenario is that it will remain a sedan, but evolve into a fastback with higher ground clearance, shifting from the current three-box setup to a two-and-a-half-box layout. The truth likely lies somewhere in between these predictions.

We believe the new Giulia will remain a sedan but adopt certain crossover-like traits without becoming a full SUV, as that would put it in direct competition with the Stelvio, something that makes little sense. A render published by Motor.es may give a rough idea of the changes: a fastback sedan with raised proportions. If that turns out to be the case, the next Giulia could truly change the rules of the game in its segment by introducing something radically new.

Of course, there are no guarantees that the final Giulia will look like this. In the absence of prototype spy shots, we must rely on digital interpretations like the ones currently circulating. What does seem certain is that the design shift will be dramatic, much more radical than what is expected for the next-generation Stelvio. Both models will showcase Alfa Romeo’s new design identity, which will later extend to other high-end models such as the Tonale’s successor, the upcoming E-segment flagship, and possibly even a new 4.3-meter SUV rumored to revive the Alfetta name.