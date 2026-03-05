Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ imagined in a digital concept by a Skoda designer

Alfa Romeo is currently going through a transition phase as the brand prepares the next steps for its lineup. The current range mainly revolves around the Junior, Tonale and Stelvio SUVs and crossovers, while the Giulia remains the only sedan representing the more traditional soul of the Biscione. At the top of the range sits the 33 Stradale, a limited-series supercar that serves as a statement of style and craftsmanship. All units have already been sold, and production takes place at Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera. However, this project is largely symbolic and intended more to strengthen the brand’s image than to influence overall sales volumes.

A Skoda designer imagines a modern Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ concept

From a commercial perspective, the most important role is played by the Junior, the model that has significantly contributed to the brand’s global sales growth in recent months. In 2025, Alfa Romeo surpassed 73,000 vehicles sold, marking a 20% increase compared with the previous year, a result to which the small SUV made a decisive contribution.

Not all enthusiasts, however, fully identify with this type of product. Many long-time Alfisti associate the brand with rear-wheel drive, emotional engines and sporty sedans. The Junior instead represents a more accessible and volume-oriented proposal. It is an almost inevitable industrial choice: sustaining a brand requires strong sales numbers and models capable of attracting customers who may not have a historical connection to the marque. For this reason, many enthusiasts hope that the commercial success of more popular models could eventually create the conditions for the return of more radical sports cars.

Between these two dimensions lies the work of digital designers, who often imagine vehicles free from the constraints imposed by platforms, costs or regulations. One of the most recent examples comes from designer Richard Svec, who shared on social media an unofficial concept inspired by the 1963 Giulia TZ (Tubolare Zagato).

Svec works as a designer for Skoda in Mladá Boleslav, but he frequently publishes personal projects online exploring alternative automotive design ideas. In the past he reinterpreted historic Skoda models in a modern and electric key. This time he chose to pay tribute to Alfa Romeo with a sports car that echoes the proportions and some stylistic references of the historic Giulia TZ.

The render also stands out for its unusual color choice: a pink shade that clearly breaks with the traditional sporting palette of the brand. It is a decision that divides opinions, but it has an obvious effect: it reignites imagination around Alfa Romeo at a time when the real lineup follows a more pragmatic path based on SUVs and crossovers. Meanwhile, an important question about the brand’s future remains open: whether the Giulia will continue to be Alfa Romeo’s only sedan or if new surprises could arrive in the coming years.