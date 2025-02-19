Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 takes aim at Audi, Mercedes and BMW

Alfa Romeo is preparing for a new chapter in its history with the 2025 Stelvio, a strategic launch that marks the brand’s evolution in the global premium segment. The debut could take place on June 24th, a symbolic date celebrating the Italian brand’s 115th anniversary, while its arrival in European dealerships is expected in autumn. Most likely, it will debut in the United States during 2026.

With the new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the brand aims to compete with German brands

With this new SUV, Alfa Romeo directly challenges German luxury giants like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes in an increasingly strategic market segment. The 2025 Stelvio will position itself as a direct competitor to models like the Audi Q6 e-tron, bringing Italian innovation to the luxury electric SUV world.

The technological heart of the vehicle will beat on the STLA Large platform, a first for Stellantis in Europe, which we’ll then see on the new Giulia in 2026. The offering includes batteries ranging from 85 to 115 kWh, with both single and dual-motor configurations. For high-performance enthusiasts, the Quadrifoglio version promises power outputs exceeding 1,000 horsepower, while a plug-in hybrid variant is also planned.

Innovation continues in the interior, where the STLA Brain architecture, integrated with Amazon cloud, redefines the driving experience. The exterior design stands out with characteristic elements like the “deconstructed” front grille and a dark rear strip integrated into the bodywork, while optimizing interior space despite the design challenges of the electric architecture. Production will remain anchored in Italian territory, confirming the Stellantis plant in Cassino as the nerve center for this new chapter of the brand. Afterward, in 2026, it will be the turn of the new generation Giulia, which will change drastically compared to the current model.