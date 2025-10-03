New Alfa Romeo Crosswagon: even more stunning and elegant in black

In recent days we showed you a render by designer Alessandro Capriotti that imagined the style of a hypothetical new Alfa Romeo Crosswagon. In recent hours, given the success of the project, Capriotti Cardesign decided to present it again in a new guise, this time in black.

New Alfa Romeo Crosswagon render shows sporty wagon vision in elegant black

The render depicts a modern reinterpretation of the historic formula of the sports wagon by Alfa Romeo. The idea stems from the desire to create a car capable of combining the elegance typical of the brand with the versatility that is increasingly sought after in SUVs today. The result is a model with a decisive character, with taut lines and harmonious proportions, which takes up the distinctive features of the Biscione’s new stylistic language and reworks them in a family-friendly key.

This hypothetical Alfa Romeo Crosswagon 2.0 aims to stand out for the perfect balance between everyday practicality and driving pleasure. The generous dimensions guarantee space and comfort on board, while the sporty setup promises brilliant performance and dynamism, remaining faithful to the brand’s spirit.

With this vision, Capriotti projects Alfa Romeo toward the future without renouncing its DNA made of passion, design and Italian soul. The Crosswagon 2025, especially in this black version, appears even more elegant and fascinating thanks to a color that enhances every line of the bodywork. It’s not excluded that some of the proposed stylistic solutions could find space in real models, considering that the new Giulia and the future E-segment, nicknamed E-Jet, will also adopt a style halfway between sedan and crossover.

In this sense, Capriotti’s vision is not limited to a styling exercise, but suggests a direction that the Biscione could actually take. The Crosswagon imagined in this render presents itself as a versatile and refined car, capable of recalling tradition while at the same time reinterpreting it for the needs of the modern market.