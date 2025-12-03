New Alfa Romeo 4C: here’s how it could look based on the Maserati MC20

A new render shared by MDP Automotive has attracted strong attention on social media in recent hours. The concept imagines a modern reinterpretation of the Alfa Romeo 4C, ideally built on the technical base of the Maserati MC20, now known as MCPura. This is not a radical design break. Instead, the creator focuses on a natural evolution that stays true to the spirit of the original model.

Alfa Romeo 4C reimagined on Maserati MC20 platform in new digital render

The concept clearly draws inspiration from the first-generation 4C, one of the most loved sports cars among Alfa Romeo enthusiasts. At the same time, it blends in several design elements from the MC20. In addition, a few details come from the striking new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. Together, these influences shape a digital concept that sparks imagination while remaining faithful to the brand’s identity.

From a styling point of view, the car shows compact proportions, tight surfaces, and a layout strongly focused on aerodynamics. The lines look fluid yet decisive. Large air intakes and side connections recall the 33 Stradale directly. Meanwhile, the technical link to the Maserati platform suggests high performance and an extremely sporty driving character.

For now, however, Alfa Romeo does not include a new 4C in its official product plans. The brand currently focuses on other key models. Even so, the recent launch of the Bottega Fuoriserie program, developed in synergy with Maserati, has revived some hope among fans. Many now speculate about a possible limited edition aimed at collectors.

In the meantime, attention remains on Alfa Romeo’s upcoming launches. The new generations of Tonale, Stelvio, and Giulia are expected between 2027 and 2028. In addition, a surprise linked to the Bottega Fuoriserie projects could arrive as early as late 2026. At that point, Alfa Romeo might even reveal a new 4C.