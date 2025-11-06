Alfa Romeo and Maserati could continue using their current platform until 2035

The Giorgio platform, one of the most advanced ever developed by Alfa Romeo, will remain at the core of Maserati’s technical strategy for many years to come. This was confirmed by Jean-Philippe Imparato, Maserati’s new CEO, who stated that the architecture currently underpinning models such as the Grecale, GranTurismo, and GranCabrio, as well as Alfa Romeo’s Giulia and Stelvio, could stay in production and continue evolving through 2035.

Maserati and Alfa Romeo: the Giorgio platform will remain in production until 2035

The announcement, made during the presentation of the Bottega Fuoriserie customization program, reinforces the Giorgio platform’s strategic role within the Stellantis group. “Without Giorgio, there is no future for Maserati. It’s a key asset that allows us to achieve our ambitions and satisfy our customers,” Imparato explained, emphasizing that the platform born at Alfa Romeo still represents the ideal technical foundation for the brand’s most exclusive models.

According to Imparato, ongoing software improvements combined with the integration of hybrid systems and electrification technologies will extend the platform’s technical lifespan well beyond the originally planned 2032.

He also recalled his direct experience at Alfa Romeo, where Giorgio has already proven its versatility: “Giulia and Stelvio were initially set to end production in 2025, but the brand decided to update them to meet Euro 7 standards, ensuring their presence in the market until 2027. It proves this architecture still has much to offer.”

Meanwhile, Maserati is looking ahead, aiming to strike a balance between tradition and innovation. The goal is to return the brand to profitability through a strategy centered on producing 100–200 supercars per year and offering extensive customization: four out of ten models will be tailor-made through the Bottega Fuoriserie program.

This vision confirms that the Giorgio platform will continue to serve as the technological backbone of Maserati’s revival, while maintaining a deep connection to Alfa Romeo’s engineering heritage and expertise. Further updates on this architecture, destined once again to make a difference in the European premium landscape, are expected in the coming weeks.