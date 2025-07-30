Santo Ficili: “An all-electric Maserati MCPura is still possible if customers want it”

The future of the Maserati MC20 Folgore, the all-electric version of the iconic Trident supercar, remains uncertain but not entirely foreclosed.

MC20 Folgore: Ficili reopens the possibility

In fact, Ficili confirmed that the possibility of seeing the MC20 Folgore on the road is still open, provided the market shows signs of recovery. This suggests that the decision to suspend the project is not to be considered final.

The MC20 Folgore was designed to offer performance equal to that of its V6-powered counterpart, marking a significant step in Maserati’s electrification strategy. Its eventual production will now depend on customer feedback and the dynamics of the electric car industry.

Maserati MCPura possibly in the works

Maserati is keeping open the possibility of an electric version of its MC Pura, although there is still no definitive confirmation. Currently, the business justification for an all-electric model is complex, given its unique position in the market. The MC Pura is in a range that has no direct competitors among already electric supercars and hypercars such as the Rimac Nevera, Pininfarina Battista or Lotus Evija.

The main fear lies in the potential difficulty of attracting customers accustomed to traditional engines, who may not be ready to switch to an electric model in this niche market. Despite these challenges, Maserati continues to closely monitor the evolution of the automotive industry. The company is ready to review its position and launch the electric MC Pura should the market show more encouraging signs.

Santo Ficili, CEO of Maserati, commented on the situation to Autocar, saying, “I don’t think it is the right time to take this type of supercar in the direction of electrification.” However, he clarified that the project, formerly known as the MC20 Folgore, has not been canceled, but rather put on hold. The car could still go into production in the future, potentially under the name Maserati MC Pura Folgore. Ficili added, “Let’s say we’ll see,” when questioned about the possibility of an already electric MC Pura, stressing that “the project is in an advanced stage, but we decided to wait and see what will happen.”

Maserati focuses on V6 engine

Maserati has no immediate plans to resume development of an electric supercar. The company plans to focus on the V6 engine, which continues to fully satisfy customers, according to Santo Ficili. “We have this fantastic V6 engine that satisfies our customers. We have different power. This is our engine at the moment,” Ficili said, emphasizing the validity of the current powertrain.

The automaker expressed uncertainty about when the market will really be ready for an electric-powered supercar. Before investing further, Maserati believes it is crucial that there is concrete demand and tangible consumer interest. The company does not have a “crystal ball” to predict the future, and for this reason, it maintains a cautious approach regarding the development of the Maserati MC20 Folgore (or MC Pura, depending on the final name chosen for the electric version). In short, the priority remains satisfying current customers with existing powertrains while waiting for clearer signals from the high-performance electric market.

A new super-GT Maserati in collaboration with Alfa Romeo

Currently, the company is actively exploring the creation of a new benchmark super-GT, a model that would feature the combination of a powerful internal combustion engine and an engaging manual transmission.

This potential car would see an exciting collaboration with Alfa Romeo, an alliance that could lead to the adoption of the familiar 3.0-liter twin-turbo Neptune V6. This powerplant, already praised for its performance on models such as the MC20 and Granturismo, promises to offer an exhilarating and pure driving experience.

The technical manager, Davide Danesin, pointed out that there is still substantial demand for fully thermal cars. In fact, many supercar enthusiasts still express misgivings about battery-powered solutions. The main concern is related to the additional weight and greater technical complexity that batteries introduce, factors that, in their view, tend to compromise the essence of an authentic and direct driving experience. It remains to be seen how these plans will evolve and what form this ambitious super-GT will take.