Mythic, Hive, Fuze and Fathom: Ford reinvents naming strategy for next-gen EVs

Ford is rewriting the automotive vocabulary, setting the stage for a brand-new lexicon to define its future lineup. The company has recently filed trademark applications for unexpected names such as Mythic, Hive, Fuze, and Fathom, clear signs of a strategic shift beyond legendary badges like Mustang and Bronco.

This isn’t just casual brainstorming. Ford is even hiring a dedicated naming expert to ensure each new label carries legal protection, global resonance, and immediate impact. This move aligns with CEO Jim Farley’s push for a true “Model T moment,” backed by a $5 billion investment aimed at creating a new generation of affordable EVs, priced at nearly half of today’s electric models.

The first product is expected to be a compact electric pickup, born from a radically simplified production system designed to bring EV ownership into the mainstream. In this light, evocative names such as Hive or Fathom may end up on the very vehicles Ford hopes will democratize electric driving.

Mythic could symbolize a bold, high-performance electric car destined to become a modern legend. Hive suggests community and connectivity, making it perfect for an urban, tech-driven EV. Fuze conveys raw torque and excitement, ideal for a sporty crossover or an affordable high-performance pickup. Fathom, meanwhile, evokes exploration and range, fitting for a long-distance electric SUV.

While iconic models like Escape and Lincoln Corsair are being phased out to clear the path for Ford’s $35,000 electric pickup, the company isn’t abandoning its past. Classic names like Capri have already been revived, and Ranchero is reportedly under consideration, blending nostalgia with innovation. Yet fresh names like Hive and Fathom provide a clean slate, free from gasoline-era baggage, avoiding the backlash seen with the Mustang Mach-E.

In the EV age, names matter just as much as kilowatts. Mustang and Bronco will remain timeless cornerstones, but Ford’s future could belong to futuristic, global-friendly names designed to redefine the brand’s identity.