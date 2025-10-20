Mopar set for official partnership with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies in FIA WEC from 2026

Mopar, the global leader in original parts and accessories, will be the official partner of Team Peugeot TotalEnergies in the FIA WEC from 2026. Partnership based on innovation, reliability, and synergy between Stellantis brands. Technical and strategic support to strengthen the team’s ambitions in endurance racing.

Mopar partner of Team Peugeot TotalEnergies

Paris, October 14, 2025 – Mopar, the global brand of Stellantis renowned for supplying genuine parts and accessories to all its brands, officially announces its entry into the world of endurance racing as a partner of Team Peugeot TotalEnergies. The collaboration will begin in the 2026 season of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in the Hypercar category.

The agreement reinforces Mopar’s mission: “To be the best solution for keeping Stellantis vehicles in their original condition.” In a scenario where performance and reliability are key, Mopar’s presence in the Peugeot Hypercar program puts this commitment into practice.

In addition to supplying original spare parts for racing cars, the partnership strengthens Mopar’s presence as a strategic pillar within the Stellantis ecosystem, both on the road and on the track.

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior Vice President of Stellantis Motorsport, emphasizes the importance of the partnership. “We are proud to welcome Mopar to the dynamic world of motorsport as an official partner of Team Peugeot TotalEnergies. Mopar’s technical expertise and know-how in terms of performance and reliability are valuable assets for our endurance program. This partnership is a clear example of the synergy between the Stellantis brands and reinforces our shared ambitions on the international stage.”

For Sylvie Layec, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Marketing at Stellantis Parts & Services, confidence in Peugeot and Mopar products is fundamental to the partnership in high-level sport. “Joining forces with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies is a milestone for Mopar. This partnership allows us to demonstrate our excellence in original parts, proving our strength and reliability in one of the most demanding areas of world motorsport. It is a collaboration that reflects our core values: reliability, innovation, and commitment to excellence.”

With Mopar, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies gains a solid and recognized partner, ready to take on the challenges of a sport in which technical excellence and team spirit are key to success.

Mopar is the official brand of spare parts and accessories for Peugeot vehicles, combining quality and reliability with the lion brand.

From July 10 to 12, 2026, the Interlagos Raceway in São Paulo will host the Rolex 6 Hours of São Paulo, the only FIA WEC race in South America. An opportunity to fully experience the performance and reliability of this partnership.

About Mopar

Founded in 1937 as Chrysler’s antifreeze brand, Mopar has embarked on an extraordinary journey to become a global icon in the automotive industry. With deep roots in innovation, performance, and a passion for racing, the brand has evolved to offer over 500,000 parts and accessories in more than 150 markets. From the legendary era of muscle cars to pioneering diagnostic technology and customer service, Mopar has always been at the forefront, shaping experiences and inspiring generations of enthusiasts. Its tradition is characterized by speed, precision, and commitment: a vibrant history that pulses through the heart of every Stellantis vehicle that bears its name.